Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 4 outbreaks declared over

Send this page to someone via email

Public health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and two more deaths, including another tied to one of four hospital outbreaks in the city.

The latest recorded deaths were people in their 80s, with one from the F4 surgical unit at the Juravinski hospital.

That hospital is still trying to shake off an outbreak since Jan. 15, which has now claimed five lives from 21 cases among 12 patients and nine staff.

Hamilton’s hospital system has seven outbreaks with three at the Juravinski, one at Hamilton General and three at the satellite health facility (SHF) downtown.

Combined there have been nine deaths connected to 167 total cases among 86 patients and 81 staffers in the system’s current outbeaks.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak at a St. Joe’s surgical unit at the Charlton Campus was declared over on Thursday.

There are 33 ongoing outbreaks in the city at 23 institutions, six community settings, six workplaces and two daycares.

Four other outbreaks were declared over by public health on Thursday at Fan-Tastic Scholars Child Learning Centre on the city’s west side, the Good Sheppard women’s shelter, Sisters of the Precious Blood church and Harster Greenhouses on Highway 8.

The city’s active cases dropped day over day from 508 on Thursday to 488 on Friday.

Public health also reported a drop in the reproductive rate from 0.98 last week to 0.78 this week. The reproductive number signifies an increase or decline in community virus spread when above or below 1.

Hamilton has 9,407 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 263 virus-related deaths.

The city has administered just over 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, about 14,000 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 6,000 through the mobile clinic.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Halton region reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and three deaths, including a death at a long-term care home in Milton.

Public health recorded deaths in Burlington, Halton Hills and one at the Allendale LTCH, which now has three tied to an outbreak that started on Jan. 10 and involves 22 people.

The outbreak at Amica Georgetown grew on Friday from 17 cases on Thursday to 35. The home has only been in an outbreak for four days. There have been no deaths connected to the surge.

The region has 33 current outbreaks with 13 in health facilities.

Active cases are down day over day from 404 on Thursday to 394 on Friday.

Halton has had 8,674 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 171 deaths.

Niagara reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new outbreaks

Niagara reported 61 new coronavirus cases on Friday and two new outbreaks at a pair of nursing homes in Fort Erie.

Story continues below advertisement

The new outbreaks are at Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge, both declared on Thursday. The homes have seen previous outbreaks, with Maple Park having its last surge declared over just last week.

The region has 45 total outbreaks which include 28 health-related facilities, nine in St. Catharines and six in Niagara Falls.

Active cases dropped for the 12th straight day, from 915 on Thursday to 904 on Friday.

Public health administered 568 COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday. The region has given vaccines to at least 5,300 people as of Feb. 5.

Niagara has had 8,123 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The region has 336 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Read more: Prime Minister Trudeau rejects plea from premiers to release details of vaccine contracts

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported just five new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region’s active cases remained at 63 as of Feb. 5 and there have been 1,371 total COVID-19 cases since last March.

Public health is dealing with six outbreaks at the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview Lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 20 total cases among the facilities involving 19 staff cases and just a single case among residents.

There were no new deaths in the counties as of Friday. The region has had 38 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Brant County Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday and saw active cases go up by one to 40 on Friday.

The county has one institutional outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and eight staff cases.

Five people are being treated for the virus at Brantford General Hospital as of Feb. 5.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

The county has had 1,371 coronavirus cases and nine virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.