Police look to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault near Halifax high school

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager on Thursday.

Police say at 12:10 p.m., a man approached a teenager on a walking trail near Halifax West High School and along Thomas Raddall Drive, before attempting to “touch him in a sexual manner.”

The teenage male did not know the man.

Police say the man is described as being between the ages of 60 and 70 with a medium build.

The man stood approximately five-feet eight-inches tall and was balding with grey hair on the sides of his head.

At the time of the alleged assault, the man was wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans and black sneakers or boots.

He was driving a grey Kia sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or video of the area at the time of the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

