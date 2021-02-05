Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police look to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault near Halifax high school

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 12:25 pm
Halifax Regional Police file image.
Halifax Regional Police file image. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager on Thursday.

Police say at 12:10 p.m., a man approached a teenager on a walking trail near Halifax West High School and along Thomas Raddall Drive, before attempting to “touch him in a sexual manner.”

Read more: Korean restaurant, NSLC broken into overnight Friday: Halifax police

The teenage male did not know the man.

Police say the man is described as being between the ages of 60 and 70 with a medium build.

The man stood approximately five-feet eight-inches tall and was balding with grey hair on the sides of his head.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the alleged assault, the man was wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans and black sneakers or boots.

Read more: N.L. correctional officers and N.S. dentist charged with assault against inmate

He was driving a grey Kia sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or video of the area at the time of the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video 'Third party reporting of sexual assaults' Third party reporting of sexual assaults
Third party reporting of sexual assaults – Jan 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSexual AssaultHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeHalifax West High SchoolTeen Assaultedsexual assault of a minorteen sexual assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers