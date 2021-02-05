Menu

Crime

Korean restaurant, NSLC broken into overnight Friday: Halifax police

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 8:33 am
Police responded to a report of a break & enter in progress at the NSLC located at 2559 Agricola St. around 4:45 a.m. Friday.
Police responded to a report of a break & enter in progress at the NSLC located at 2559 Agricola St. around 4:45 a.m. Friday. Reynold Gregor / Global News

Halifax Regional Police say two break-ins occurred overnight on Friday.

At 1:15 a.m., police responded to a break-in at Song’s Korean Restaurant on Quinpool Road. They say a suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant’s till.

A suspect has not been located and no description is available at this time, police say.

Read more: Sudden death in Dartmouth, N.S., ruled not suspicious

Another break-in occurred at the NSLC on Agricola Street just before 4:45 a.m.

Police responded to a break-in in progress after a man broke in and removed some product.

They say the suspect fled on foot. He s described as a man wearing a black hoodie, a white hood with white decals, black pants and a white T-shirt.

“Police are asking anyone with information about either incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5016.”

