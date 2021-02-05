Korean restaurant, NSLC broken into overnight Friday: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say two break-ins occurred overnight on Friday.
At 1:15 a.m., police responded to a break-in at Song’s Korean Restaurant on Quinpool Road. They say a suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant’s till.
A suspect has not been located and no description is available at this time, police say.
Another break-in occurred at the NSLC on Agricola Street just before 4:45 a.m.
Police responded to a break-in in progress after a man broke in and removed some product.
They say the suspect fled on foot. He s described as a man wearing a black hoodie, a white hood with white decals, black pants and a white T-shirt.
“Police are asking anyone with information about either incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5016.”
