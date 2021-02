Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Dartmouth.

Police say they found the woman inside a residence on Rosedale Drive.

HRP says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday and the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

