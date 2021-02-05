Quebec reports 1,101 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths and fewer hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec on Friday reported 1,101 new novel coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths, including seven in the last 24 hours.

The province has seen 267,773 cases over the course of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 245,339 recoveries have been reported.

The health crisis has claimed the lives of 9,973 Quebecers. The death toll, however, was amended to withdraw one fatality after an investigation by health authorities found the person’s death wasn’t due to COVID-19.

The latest numbers show that hospitalizations related to the virus are continuing to drop. There are 1,040 patients in hospital, a decrease of 30 from the previous day.

Of them, seven fewer patients are in intensive care units for a total of 168.

The province’s latest screening information shows 31,482 tests were given Wednesday. Over the course of the health crisis, 6,018,739 tests have been administered.

When it comes to vaccinations, Quebec gave 4,140 doses Thursday. To date, 248,673 vaccines have been administered.