Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 injured following collision between SUV and flatbed truck north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 9:34 am
Two people were taken to hospital following a crash on Frankhill Road north of Peterborough on Thursday night.
Two people were taken to hospital following a crash on Frankhill Road north of Peterborough on Thursday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a flatbed truck just north of Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes emergency crews responded to a collision on Frankhill Road south of Yankee Line, just east of the village of Omemee.

A man and woman in the SUV were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after car rear-ends flatbed truck on Highway 7 in Peterborough

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

City of Kawartha Lakes fire officials on scene confirmed the truck was backing into the driveway when the SUV struck the trailer head-on, smashing the windshield. Airbags were deployed.

Story continues below advertisement

The scene was cleared a few hours later and the road reopened.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesPeterborough County OPPSingle Vehicle CrashFrankhill RoadFrankhill Road crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers