2 injured following collision between SUV and flatbed truck north of Peterborough

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a flatbed truck just north of Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes emergency crews responded to a collision on Frankhill Road south of Yankee Line, just east of the village of Omemee.

A man and woman in the SUV were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

City of Kawartha Lakes fire officials on scene confirmed the truck was backing into the driveway when the SUV struck the trailer head-on, smashing the windshield. Airbags were deployed.

The scene was cleared a few hours later and the road reopened.