Comments

Traffic

1 taken to hospital after car rear-ends flatbed truck on Highway 7 in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video '1 injured in collision on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough after car rear-ends flatbed truck' 1 injured in collision on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough after car rear-ends flatbed truck
One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after a car rear-ended a flat-bed truck carrying a forklift on Hwy. 7 in Peterborough's east end.

One man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Peterborough’s east end on Monday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 7 and Keene Road just on the city’s border following reports a car had rear-ended a flatbed truck that was carrying a forklift.

Peterborough firefighters used extraction equipment to extricate the man from the wreckage before he was treated by paramedics and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

His car sustained extensive front-end damage. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

 

