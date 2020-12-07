1 taken to hospital after car rear-ends flatbed truck on Highway 7 in Peterborough

One man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Peterborough’s east end on Monday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 7 and Keene Road just on the city’s border following reports a car had rear-ended a flatbed truck that was carrying a forklift.
Peterborough firefighters used extraction equipment to extricate the man from the wreckage before he was treated by paramedics and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
Trending Stories
His car sustained extensive front-end damage. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments