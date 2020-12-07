1 taken to hospital after car rear-ends flatbed truck on Highway 7 in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Peterborough’s east end on Monday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 7 and Keene Road just on the city’s border following reports a car had rear-ended a flatbed truck that was carrying a forklift.

Peterborough firefighters used extraction equipment to extricate the man from the wreckage before he was treated by paramedics and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash on Highway 7 at Keene Road. A car rear ended a flat bed truck #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/1GDsNoVbgl — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 7, 2020

His car sustained extensive front-end damage. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.