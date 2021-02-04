Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

Calgary police seek missing man Patrice Armino

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 10:55 pm
Patrice Armino, 57, was reported missing to us on Saturday, January 16, 2021, .
Patrice Armino, 57, was reported missing to us on Saturday, January 16, 2021, . Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police are looking for help locating a man who was reported missing in mid-January.

Police said Thursday that although investigators have followed all leads they have been unable to locate 57-year-old Patrice Armino, who has been missing since Saturday, Jan. 16.

In a news release, police said it is believed he may have last been in the Kensington area.

Police described Armino as being five-foot-eight and weighing 165 pounds. They said he is bald with dark eyes and typically wears glasses.

Story continues below advertisement

He is known to frequent the Bridgeland and Riverfront areas, police said.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information on Armino’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary Policemissing personMissingMissing ManCPSCalgary missingCalgary missing personCalgary missing man
Flyers
More weekly flyers