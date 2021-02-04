Calgary police seek missing man Patrice Armino

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for help locating a man who was reported missing in mid-January.

Police said Thursday that although investigators have followed all leads they have been unable to locate 57-year-old Patrice Armino, who has been missing since Saturday, Jan. 16.

In a news release, police said it is believed he may have last been in the Kensington area.

Police described Armino as being five-foot-eight and weighing 165 pounds. They said he is bald with dark eyes and typically wears glasses.

He is known to frequent the Bridgeland and Riverfront areas, police said.

Anyone with information on Armino’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.