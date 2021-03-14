Calgary crews recover 2 bodies from Bow River

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department recovered two bodies from the Bow River on Sunday, prompting police investigations.

Crews responded to a 911 call about a body near Harvie Passage around noon.

The Calgary Fire Department recovered two bodies from the Bow River on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Global News

The CFD aquatic rescue team confirmed the body in the water was near an ice shelf.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Family identifies Calgary woman who died rescuing dog that fell through ice

Then after 2 p.m., the CFD responded to another call about a person in the water south of Harvie Passage near 17 Avenue S.E. and Cushing Bridge. A second body was recovered.

The Calgary Fire Department recovered two bodies from the Bow River on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Global News

The CFD reminded people that river banks are dangerous because of melting ice.

“Water levels are increasing, and the river banks are not a safe place to enjoy the weekend,” it said. Tweet This

“When rivers, community lakes, storm ponds or waterways start to thaw, the ice around and covering these bodies of water can be dangerous. Stay safe by staying off the ice near waterways unless it is a city or community-designated ice rink.”

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police were on scene as two bodies were recovered from the Bow River on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Global News

If you fall through the ice, the CFD recommends keeping your head above water, controlling your breathing, keeping your hands on the ice shelf, calling for help and trying to pull yourself up.

If you cannot get out of the water in less than 10 minutes, stop kicking and trying to pull yourself out. Anchor yourself to the ice shelf as you call for help.

If you see someone fall through the ice, stay back and call 911.