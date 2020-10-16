Menu

Canada

Calgary police concerned for welfare of missing man Colton Hammonds

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 9:21 am
Colton Hammonds, 22, was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home in the Beltline.
Colton Hammonds, 22, was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home in the Beltline. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for a man missing since Wednesday morning.

Colton Hammonds, 22, was last seen at his home in the Beltline on Oct. 14 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said in a Thursday news release they had been unable to locate Hammonds and were “concerned for his welfare.”

He is described as six feet, 200 pounds with a medium build, blue eyes and red hair.

Police said Hammonds is believed to be wearing a red or maroon hoodie, black jacket, blue or black jeans, tan-coloured shoes and glasses. He may also be carrying a small backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

