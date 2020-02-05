Menu

Canada

Missing Saskatchewan man found dead outside of Calgary, police say

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 1:32 pm
Body found north of Calgary on Tuesday
WATCH: Calgary police and RCMP officers are working together to investigate the death of a man whose body was found north of Airdrie, Alta., on Tuesday.

Calgary police say the body found in a rural area outside of the city on Tuesday is believed to be that of a missing Saskatchewan man.

Sheldon Wolf was staying at the Sandman Hotel in the 800 block of 7 Avenue Southeast during a visit to Calgary from Carrot River.

The 47-year-old was seen leaving the hotel at around 7 p.m. on Sunday but hadn’t been heard from since, prompting the Calgary Police Service (CPS) to issue a public plea for help as they searched for him.

On Wednesday, CPS revealed evidence connected to Wolf’s disappearance had been discovered in Elliston Park the day before, which led to a search of the area.

A body tentatively identified as Wolf’s was then discovered in a rural area near Airdrie, Alta., in the mid-afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, a body was located in a rural area north of Airdrie.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, a body was located in a rural area north of Airdrie. Global News

According to police, the death is considered suspicious and is currently being investigated by both the CPS homicide unit and RCMP.

“We are determined to get to the bottom of what happened to Mr. Wolf,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said. “No visitor should ever have to come to our city and be concerned about their safety.

“At this time, we believe he willingly met with individuals who he had no previous relationship with prior to coming to Calgary.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, at which time police will be able to formally identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Calgary police and RCMP investigate after body found near Airdrie
