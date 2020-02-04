Calgary police, RCMP investigating after body found in rural area

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police and RCMP officers are on scene together after a body was found in a rural area north of the city.

According to police, the body was found north of Airdrie, but because of the close proximity to Calgary, CPS investigators are also involved.

Calgary police said they’re looking into the connection of the discovery to an ongoing investigation that had officers doing a search in Elliston Park earlier on Tuesday.

The identity of the person will be determined through an autopsy, police said.