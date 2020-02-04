Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police, RCMP investigating after body found in rural area

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 7:55 pm
Calgary police and Alberta RCMP officers were investigating the discovery of a dead body near Airdrie on Tuesday, Fed. 4. .
Calgary police and Alberta RCMP officers were investigating the discovery of a dead body near Airdrie on Tuesday, Fed. 4. . Global News

Calgary police and RCMP officers are on scene together after a body was found in a rural area north of the city.

According to police, the body was found north of Airdrie, but because of the close proximity to Calgary, CPS investigators are also involved.

Calgary police and Alberta RCMP officers were investigating the discovery of a dead body near Airdrie on Tuesday, Fed. 4.
Calgary police and Alberta RCMP officers were investigating the discovery of a dead body near Airdrie on Tuesday, Fed. 4. Global News

Calgary police said they’re looking into the connection of the discovery to an ongoing investigation that had officers doing a search in Elliston Park earlier on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The identity of the person will be determined through an autopsy, police said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceBody found near AirdrieBody found near CalgaryBody found north of CalgaryBody found rural AlbertaCalgary Elliston Park body found investigationCalgary Elliston Park search
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.