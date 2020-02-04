Saskatchewan man goes missing while visiting Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking to the public for help finding a Saskatchewan man who disappeared while in Calgary earlier this month.

Sheldon Wolf from Carrot River was staying at the Sandman Hotel in the 800 block of 7 Avenue Southeast.

Police said the 27-year-old was seen leaving the hotel at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, but his family hasn’t seen or heard from him since.

Sheldon is described as approximately five foot, nine inches tall and 200 pounds with brown/grey hair and grey eyes. He has a tattoo of the letter “J” on his right hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency phone number at 403-266-1234.

