Canada

Saskatchewan man goes missing while visiting Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 2:38 pm
A man visiting Calgary from Carrot River, Sask., has disappeared and police are seeking assistance from the public to locate him.
Calgary Police Service

Police are looking to the public for help finding a Saskatchewan man who disappeared while in Calgary earlier this month.

Sheldon Wolf from Carrot River was staying at the Sandman Hotel in the 800 block of 7 Avenue Southeast.

Police said the 27-year-old was seen leaving the hotel at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, but his family hasn’t seen or heard from him since.

Sheldon is described as approximately five foot, nine inches tall and 200 pounds with brown/grey hair and grey eyes. He has a tattoo of the letter “J” on his right hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency phone number at 403-266-1234.

