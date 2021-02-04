B.C. reports 465 new COVID-19 cases; number in hospital continues to fall

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 465 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with six additional deaths.

There were 4,447 active cases in the province, while 6,943 additional people were isolating due to possible exposure.

There were 98 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 234 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 27 in the Island Health region, 54 in the Interior Health region, 52 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, the province confirmed.

The number of people in hospital fell to 257 — the lowest it’s been since Nov. 22. Seventy-six of those patients were in critical or intensive care.

Just under 90 per cent of B.C.’s 69,245 cases have recovered, while 1,240 people have died.

There is one new health-care facility outbreak at Mountain View Manor, but the province confirmed the outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence is now over.

To date, 145,567 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 8,097 of which are second doses.