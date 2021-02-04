Menu

Comments

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 465 new COVID-19 cases; number in hospital continues to fall

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 465 new cases of COVID-19, six additional related deaths' B.C. officials report 465 new cases of COVID-19, six additional related deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Thursday, Feb. 4. Keith Baldrey also has more on what to expect Friday at 10 a.m. during the live press briefing when public health orders are expected to expire and the latest modelling numbers are released.

British Columbia reported 465 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with six additional deaths.

There were 4,447 active cases in the province, while 6,943 additional people were isolating due to possible exposure.

There were 98 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 234 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 27 in the Island Health region, 54 in the Interior Health region, 52 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, the province confirmed.

The number of people in hospital fell to 257 — the lowest it’s been since Nov. 22. Seventy-six of those patients were in critical or intensive care.

Just under 90 per cent of B.C.’s 69,245 cases have recovered, while 1,240 people have died.

There is one new health-care facility outbreak at Mountain View Manor, but the province confirmed the outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence is now over.

To date, 145,567 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 8,097 of which are second doses.

