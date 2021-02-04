Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update for Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Starting on Feb. 8, Step 1 of the province’s re-opening plan will see restaurants allowed to open for dine-in service, fitness facilities will be able to offer one-on-one training and school-related sports will be offered again, with some restrictions.

Despite cases of the variants in Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney said earlier Wednesday that the plan to further ease COVID-19 restrictions is still scheduled for Feb. 8.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw confirmed an additional 259 cases of COVID-19, bringing Alberta’s total to 125,090 confirmed cases.

There were 539 people in hospital with 94 of those people in the ICU.

Eleven additional deaths had been reported over the previous 24 hours. There has now been 1,671 Albertans who have died due to COVID-19

In Alberta, 116,820 people have recovered since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There were 6,599 active cases across the province on Wednesday. In the Calgary zone, there were 2,617 active cases, while Edmonton zone had 2,147.

There were 631 active cases in the Central zone, 290 active cases in the South zone and 795 active cases in the North zone. There were 19 active cases not associated to a specific zone.

To date, Alberta has performed almost 3.2 million COVID-19 tests.

