Health

Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Click to play video 'Alberta identifies 259 new cases of COVID-19, 11 more deaths on Wednesday' Alberta identifies 259 new cases of COVID-19, 11 more deaths on Wednesday
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides her daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday, announcing 259 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths linked to the disease.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update for Albertans on Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Hinshaw explains Alberta’s more cautious approach to easing COVID-19 restrictions

Starting on Feb. 8, Step 1 of the province’s re-opening plan will see restaurants allowed to open for dine-in service, fitness facilities will be able to offer one-on-one training and school-related sports will be offered again, with some restrictions.

Despite cases of the variants in Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney said earlier Wednesday that the plan to further ease COVID-19 restrictions is still scheduled for Feb. 8.

Click to play video 'Outdated lists could have caused COVID-19 vaccines to be given to ineligible people: Hinshaw' Outdated lists could have caused COVID-19 vaccines to be given to ineligible people: Hinshaw
On Wednesday, Hinshaw confirmed an additional 259 cases of COVID-19, bringing Alberta’s total to 125,090 confirmed cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There were 539 people in hospital with 94 of those people in the ICU.

Eleven additional deaths had been reported over the previous 24 hours. There has now been 1,671 Albertans who have died due to COVID-19

Trending Stories

In Alberta, 116,820 people have recovered since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Read more: Chance reunion sees Alberta woman give COVID-19 vaccine to STARS Air Ambulance nurse who saved her life

There were 6,599 active cases across the province on Wednesday. In the Calgary zone, there were 2,617 active cases, while Edmonton zone had 2,147.

There were 631 active cases in the Central zone, 290 active cases in the South zone and 795 active cases in the North zone. There were 19 active cases not associated to a specific zone.

To date, Alberta has performed almost 3.2 million COVID-19 tests.

