Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Union says Windsor, Ont. LTC home failed to provide proper PPE during COVID-19 outbreak

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 5:13 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doctors call Ford government’s long-term care home approach ‘reactionary at best’' Coronavirus: Doctors call Ford government’s long-term care home approach ‘reactionary at best’
WATCH ABOVE: "Doctors for Justice in Long-Term Care" says the lack of transparency and coordinated Ontario government oversight has resulted in "piecemeal interventions" that are too late or even non-existent as more people continue to die of COVID-19. Morganne Campbell reports – Jan 26, 2021

The union representing a long-term care home in Windsor, Ont. says its staff were provided inadequate personal protective equipment, such as masks, while the home is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Unifor, the union representing staff at Fairfield Park long-term care home, said the staff were not provided medical-grade N95 masks, and the mistake was only rectified when the union said it discovered the issue.

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit said there are 87 total cases confirmed at Fairfield Park.

Read more: 63 residents now dead amid COVID-19 outbreak at Barrie, Ont., nursing home

“The pandemic has exposed the chronic and dangerous situations in our nursing homes,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President, in a statement on Thursday. “Long term care staff are exhausted.

Story continues below advertisement

“They trust that the employer will have proper personal protective equipment to keep them safe.”

Tweet This

The union wrote the provincial government mandates all employees at long-term care homes must be provided with, at minimum, medical masks while working.

Read more: Ontario ministers to appear before long-term care commission in the coming weeks

“Fairfield Park is in a terrible outbreak, and this owner put their own workers at risk while the virus spread through the building infecting residents and staff,” said Tullio DiPonti, President of Unifor Local 2458, calling for Premier Ford to revoke the homes’ license.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Unifor provided Global News with two pictures. One photo pictured a set of masks that were provided which indicated, “not for medical purposes” on a label. The other photo was of the box the masks arrived in, which read “non-medical.”

The masks that were delivered to the home
The masks that were delivered to the home. Unifor
The box the masks were delivered in to the home
The box the masks were delivered in to the home. Unifor

However a spokesperson from Chatham-Ken Public Health said Dr. David Colby, the region’s medical officer of health and Lori Marshall, president and CEO of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) confirmed at a press conference Thursday morning they were satisfied with the type of masks being used at the home.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said CKHA has staff deployed to Fairfield to support the home and “reported that the same equipment they use in hospital is being used at the home at the moment.”

“CKHA was provided an infectious control staff member to support the home as well,” the spokesperson continued.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,627 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 206 current outbreaks across homes in the province, and the ministry also indicated there are currently 701 active cases among long-term care residents and 758 active cases among staff.

Global News reached out to Fairfield Park but did not hear back by time of publication.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaUniforOntario long-term care homeslong term care homes coronavirusLong-term care homes COVID-19Fairfield ParkFairfield Park Outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers