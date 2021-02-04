Three in hospital after car rolled off road, flipped over in Moncton

RCMP says three New Brunswickers were in hospital after a vehicle drove off the road and flipped over in Moncton two days ago.
Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Elmwood Drive at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Three individuals were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including two 20-year-olds and one 18-year-old.
At the scene, a fourth individual was treated for minor injuries. A 17-year-old female was then taken to custody on an unrelated matter.
“This is a reminder for drivers to slow down and always drive according to the road conditions,” Codiac RCMP said in a release.
“The poor road conditions at the time of the crash highlight the importance of slowing down, driving according to the road and weather conditions, and always wearing your seatbelt,” said Sgt. Dave MacDonnell in the release.
“This crash had the potential to be a very tragic event.”
