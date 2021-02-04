Menu

Crime

Three in hospital after car rolled off road, flipped over in Moncton

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit' Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit
With temperatures expected to take a serious drop, it's not a bad idea to prepare in case your car breaks down. Christine Niemczyk with CAA Saskatchewan joins Global News Morning with what you need in a road safety kit. – Jan 22, 2021

RCMP says three New Brunswickers were in hospital after a vehicle drove off the road and flipped over in Moncton two days ago.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Elmwood Drive at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three individuals were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including two 20-year-olds and one 18-year-old.

At the scene, a fourth individual was treated for minor injuries. A 17-year-old female was then taken to custody on an unrelated matter.

Read more: N.B. RCMP investigating after woman injured after shots fired at vehicle

“This is a reminder for drivers to slow down and always drive according to the road conditions,” Codiac RCMP said in a release.

“The poor road conditions at the time of the crash highlight the importance of slowing down, driving according to the road and weather conditions, and always wearing your seatbelt,” said Sgt. Dave MacDonnell in the release.

“This crash had the potential to be a very tragic event.”

RCMP say alongside poor road conditions, they believe alcohol, drugs and speed could be contributing factors in the crash. Alcohol and marijuana were seized from inside the vehicle.The investigation is ongoing.
RCMP, New Brunswick, Impaired Driving, Moncton, Car crash, Road Conditions, Codiac RCMP, vehicle rollover, Moncton Crash
