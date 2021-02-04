Coronavirus: Kingston tourism takes a big hit, but hopes to bounce back with local support

As one of eastern Ontario’s top tourism destinations, Kingston has taken a serious hit from the closures and restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the region’s tourism industry is holding out hope for a return to provincewide travel later this year, and help from locals to help keep them afloat.

“Kingston was identified in March, by the Conference Board of Canada, as one of the top five communities in the country to be negatively impacted by COVID. A huge part of that is because 8.7 per cent of our workforce is tied directly to accommodation and food service, which has been hard hit, as we know,” said Krista LeClair, executive director of Kingston Accommodation Partners.

LeClair said many locals have been out of work, and the pandemic has pushed tourism-based businesses to the limit.

In order to stay afloat, the tourism industry has been forced to adapt and evolve to more unconventional methods. Capitalizing on open outdoor spaces, online tools and upping delivery services are just a few ways these businesses are trying to survive.

“Ultimately, a big part of what we do is to make sure that, at all three levels of government, we’re top of mind, tourism is top of mind, the job losses are top of mind, and securing as many dollars as we can to keep our businesses afloat right now and just surviving these times,” LeClair said.

The region’s medical officer of health, along with other regional officials, have been pushing the message to “support local” during the pandemic, but discouraging travel has been hard on local hotels and bed and breakfasts, LeClair said.

Vaccinations and easing of lockdowns will be key to helping the hospitality industry bounce back, she added.

Some local accommodation business owners are hoping that the pandemic will be more under control in the spring and summer months so they can open their doors to people from Ontario. But some are also hoping that locals will show them some support.

“We’re really hoping, initially, that it will be a staycation mode. When we opened the last time, a lot of our guests were from the Greater Kingston area,” said Josh O’Brien, co-owner of Secret Garden Bed and Breakfast.

O’Brien is also hopeful the Provincial Tourism Tax Grant will also provide a boost to the struggling sector.

In December 2020, Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod announced the credit, which will allow for a 20 per cent return on every dollar spent on tourism in Ontario. The government has set aside $150 million for the credit.

“It is a real incentive to Ontarians to pick up, travel and enjoy a 20 per cent tax rebate,” O’Brien said.

Local tourism officials and hospitality businesses alike are hoping the rebate will be the icing on the cake for many Ontarians who have been waiting to finally get out of the house and experience all of what Kingston has to offer once restrictions let up.

When that will happen is still up in the air for now.

