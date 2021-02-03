New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Burnaby Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby Hospital over, health officials say there has been a new outbreak in another unit.

Fraser Health said Wednesday that nine patients in a medicine unit have tested positive for the virus. The last outbreak was declared over Feb. 1.

The new outbreak is limited to a single medicine unit, which has been closed to new admissions, the health authority said.

The hospital has also implemented enhanced cleaning and contact tracing for all staff and patients who were potentially exposed, it said.

Unit patients and their families have been notified.

The hospital and its emergency department remained open to patients, and other areas of the facility remained unaffected, Fraser Health said.

As of Wednesday, B.C. was battling COVID-19 outbreaks in nine different hospitals.