Health

New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Burnaby Hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 4:32 pm
Canada is seeing a drop in new COVID-19 infections, but more confirmed cases of the highly-contagious variants are appearing across the country. Heather Yourex-West reports concerns over easing restrictions too soon and why schools could be at risk for community spread.

Just days after declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby Hospital over, health officials say there has been a new outbreak in another unit.

Fraser Health said Wednesday that nine patients in a medicine unit have tested positive for the virus. The last outbreak was declared over Feb. 1.

Read more: Fire at Burnaby Hospital that contributed to COVID-19 outbreak was arson

The new outbreak is limited to a single medicine unit, which has been closed to new admissions, the health authority said.

B.C. health officials report 429 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional related deaths

The hospital has also implemented enhanced cleaning and contact tracing for all staff and patients who were potentially exposed, it said.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at B.C.’s Burnaby Hospital

Unit patients and their families have been notified.

The hospital and its emergency department remained open to patients, and other areas of the facility remained unaffected, Fraser Health said.

As of Wednesday, B.C. was battling COVID-19 outbreaks in nine different hospitals.

