Montrealers rally behind Centraide campaign to support Quebec’s most vulnerable

Montrealers rallied to the cause of the less fortunate this year, in supporting the annual Centraide fundraising campaign.

Centraide of the Greater Montreal raised an unprecedented $60 million during its annual campaign.

The results were announced Wednesday during a virtual press conference featuring campaign co-chairs Michael M. Fortier and Anne-Marie Hubert.

The funds raised will allow Centraide to support 350 community groups that cater to the needs of the most vulnerable, not only in Montreal but in Laval and the south shore as well.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has left many non-profits struggling not only to meet increased needs, but also to raise much-needed funds.

In recent years, Centraide made a shift towards digital platforms, enabling the organization to adapt to the pandemic by moving all of its activities online.

The group credits the generosity of Montrealers and their belief in Centraide for the success of the campaign.

“Montrealers rallied around the brand,” said Fortier.

“They knew that if one organization, one outfit was properly equipped to deploy cash and reach the underprivileged in Montreal it was Centraide and that for me is what really made a difference in the last 12 months.”

Centraide also announced Wednesday that it was providing $510,000 in additional funding for the coordination of emergency measures in various neighbourhoods and to support agencies that provide services to those experiencing homelessness.

Anne-Marie Brunet said the extra funds will allow warming centres set up for the homeless to either expand and or prolong their services, for example.

The homeless population in Montreal has been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, with several shelters forced to operate at a reduced capacity due to public health guidelines and COVID-19 outbreaks.

