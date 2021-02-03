Saskatchewan jumps over 320 total coronavirus deaths

Eight more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing Saskatchewan’s total up to 322.

Three of the recently deceased were in the 80-plus age group and in the far north east (1) and south east (2) zones, according to a press release. There were also three in their 70s in the central east, far north east and north west; one in their 60s in Regina; and one in their 40s in Regina.

According to Wednesday’s update, there were 194 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 24,430. The new average of daily cases is up to 233.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone (62), followed by Saskatoon (49), north west (26), far north west (11), north central (10), north east (8), south east (7), far north east (6), central east (5), far north central (2) as well as one each in central west and south west. Residence information is still pending for six new infections.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 185 patients with COVID-19 — 159 are receiving inpatient care and 26 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,254 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest reported number since Nov. 20, 2020, when there were 2,145 active cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus has grown to a total of 21,854 following 252 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

COVID-19 tests carried out in Saskatchewan now total 515,292 since the first case was reported in the province in March 2020.

A total of 5,039 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

1:26 Saskatchewan government confirms 2 cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant Saskatchewan government confirms 2 cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Advertisement