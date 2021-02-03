2 Saskatoon long-term care residents die amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Two Sherbrooke Community Centre residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to an update from the long-term care home in Saskatoon.

“We express our condolences to the family members who have lost their loved ones and also to the housemates and hands-on care partners of these two residents,” Sherbrooke CEO Suellen Beatty said in a statement posted online.

On Jan. 21, Sherbrooke said seven residents tested positive for the coronavirus at two homes in Kinsmen Village, one of the care home’s housing areas, at 401 Acadia Dr. Since then, three more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Within the village, there are seven homes, housing roughly 10 residents each, Sherbrooke spokesperson Eric Anderson previously told Global News.

No additional Kinsmen Village residents have tested positive, Beatty’s Tuesday update said.

“We continue to follow all Public Health protocols with all residents in the Kinsmen Village remaining on additional precautions and isolated to their rooms,” Beatty said.

“Any staff who test positive during the outbreak will be self-isolating at home.”

Staffing levels are high, she said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declares an outbreak when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.

Sherbrooke remains on the health authority’s list of long-term care home outbreaks. Information about the outbreak hasn’t been updated since Jan. 19.

