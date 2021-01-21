7 residents at Sherbrooke Community Centre in Saskatoon test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus outbreak at Sherbrooke Community Centre in Saskatoon is spreading.

Seven residents at two houses in Kinsmen Village at the long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19, Sherbrooke announced Thursday.

“This is unfortunate news to share but we continue to work closely with public health authorities to ensure our response will keep our residents and staff safe and move Sherbrooke into recovery,” said Sherbrooke CEO Suellen Beatty.

“We are taking every precaution available to ensure the virus is contained, with the health and safety of our residents and staff remaining our top priority. We thank the community for all of its support during this very challenging time.”

Story continues below advertisement

A Sherbrooke spokesperson said they are working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to identify anyone who may have been exposed and said they are taking steps to protect the health of everyone in the facility.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All residents in Kinsmen Village are self-isolating in their rooms and all staff and residents will be tested Thursday.

“We isolated all residents in Kinsmen Village within their room and then obviously isolated each home, each house from one another,” said Eric Anderson, which he said was easy to do due to the layout of the village.

“The village is a big, long hallway, kind of like a main street. And then within the Kinsmen Village, there are seven specific houses. And within each house there are between nine and 10 residents that live there.”

Sherbrooke said it hopes to have the results back by Friday, or Saturday at the latest.

The spokesperson said they hope to have the results back by Friday, or Saturday at the latest.

Two residents at one house tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and an outbreak was declared by the SHA.

Story continues below advertisement

Another resident tested positive on Dec. 26, 2020, and residents in one house were placed in self-isolation for 14 days.

Those restrictions were lifted on Jan. 10 when no new cases were reported.

3:58 Long-term care home on receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Long-term care home on receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine