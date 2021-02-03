‘Coming 2 America’ trailer: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall back for another adventure

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been 33 years since audiences watched crown prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) leave his home country of Zamunda in search of independence and an American wife in the original Coming to America movie.

Now, Akeem — and Murphy — are back in Coming 2 America, with many of the original cast in tow, including James Earl Jones as former King Jaffe and Arsenio Hall as now-King Akeem’s loyal friend and servant, Semmi.

This time around, with Jaffe in poor health, Akeem is tasked with providing a male heir to continue his family’s legacy. His wife, Coming to America‘s Lisa (Shari Headley) has given birth to three daughters, who apparently can’t be the heir. (Any plot predictions here, anyone?)

The ailing royal tells Akeem that he actually has a son who lives in Queens, New York, so once again Akeem and Semmi make the pilgrimage across the ocean in search of the mystery heir.

Joining the cast for this sequel are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

(Watch the trailer, top.)

‘Coming 2 America’ premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.