Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

2021 Golden Globes nominations: The complete list of TV and movie nominees

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Golden Globes
In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Golden Globe statues appear at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards nominations at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

In what can only be described as a strange year for both TV and movies, each impacted by COVID-19, we’re finally embarking on awards season.

First up: the Golden Globes, which are usually seen as the more “out-there” awards, as they’re often bestowed on outliers or unpredictable winners.

Read more: Dustin Diamond, Screech on ‘Saved By the Bell,’ dies of cancer at 44

On Wednesday morning, the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes were announced by presenters Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. They’ll be handed out on Feb. 28 in a ceremony hosted by comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

David Fincher’s Mank topped this year’s Golden Globe nominations with six nods, while Netflix dominated Wednesday’s announcement thanks to both its movies and TV series.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian series Schitt’s Creek received five nominations after it swept the Emmy Awards last year.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said the Globes — typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks — will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It’s expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world.

Find a complete list of nominees in the major categories below.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Read more: Marilyn Manson calls Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations ‘distortions of reality’

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

Story continues below advertisement

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Trending Stories

Read more: Tony Bennett’s family says singer has Alzheimer’s disease

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Story continues below advertisement

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Best Foreign Film

Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

“Io Si (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
“Fight For You” — Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Story continues below advertisement

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Read more: Hal Holbrook, Emmy and Tony Award winner, dies at 95

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Story continues below advertisement

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Read more: Prince Harry wins ‘significant damages,’ gets apology in U.K. tabloid lawsuit

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

With files from The Associated Press

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Golden GlobesGolden Globe AwardsGolden Globe NominationsGolden Globes 20212021 globes nominees2021 golden globe nominations2021 golden globes2021 golden globes nomineesglobes nominees
Flyers
More weekly flyers