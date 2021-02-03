2021 Golden Globes nominations: The complete list of TV and movie nominees

Send this page to someone via email

In what can only be described as a strange year for both TV and movies, each impacted by COVID-19, we’re finally embarking on awards season.

First up: the Golden Globes, which are usually seen as the more “out-there” awards, as they’re often bestowed on outliers or unpredictable winners.

On Wednesday morning, the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes were announced by presenters Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. They’ll be handed out on Feb. 28 in a ceremony hosted by comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

David Fincher’s Mank topped this year’s Golden Globe nominations with six nods, while Netflix dominated Wednesday’s announcement thanks to both its movies and TV series.

Canadian series Schitt’s Creek received five nominations after it swept the Emmy Awards last year.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said the Globes — typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks — will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It’s expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world.

Find a complete list of nominees in the major categories below.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Best Foreign Film

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatamela/France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA

Two of Us, France/USA

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

“Io Si (Seen)” — The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

“Fight For You” — Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodi Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

— With files from The Associated Press

