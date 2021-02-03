2021 Golden Globes nominations: The complete list of TV and movie nominees

In what can only be described as a strange year for both TV and movies, each impacted by COVID-19, we’re finally embarking on awards season.
First up: the Golden Globes, which are usually seen as the more “out-there” awards, as they’re often bestowed on outliers or unpredictable winners.
On Wednesday morning, the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes were announced by presenters Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. They’ll be handed out on Feb. 28 in a ceremony hosted by comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
David Fincher’s Mank topped this year’s Golden Globe nominations with six nods, while Netflix dominated Wednesday’s announcement thanks to both its movies and TV series.
Canadian series Schitt’s Creek received five nominations after it swept the Emmy Awards last year.
On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said the Globes — typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks — will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It’s expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world.
Find a complete list of nominees in the major categories below.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Best Foreign Film
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
“Io Si (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
“Fight For You” — Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Television Series (Drama)
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
— With files from The Associated Press
