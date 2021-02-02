Coronavirus: Upcoming school break will go ahead in Quebec, education minister says

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, the upcoming school break week will take place as planned despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge spoke about the break while fielding questions from reporters Tuesday as sitting elected officials head back to work at the provincial legislature.

Depending on the area, the school break week takes place either the last week of February or the first of March.

Roberge said he was concerned about respecting collective agreements and the academic calendar, thus confirming what Premier François Legault had already announced.

Roberge’s comment comes as suggestions came up recently to cancel the break so as to ensure families won’t use the week off to travel and potentially contribute to the possible spread of the COVID-19.

Everyone in schools will need the break, Roberge added.

The education minister also said he was confident he could prevent a potential teachers’ strike.

Earlier this week, members of the Centrale des unions du Québec (CSQ) voted 73% in favor of a five-day strike vote.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

