Lower Similkameen Indian Band declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

Due to five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band Reserve (LSIB), the band has declared a local state of emergency to ensure support is in place.

“We ask that the community remains diligent in following the COVID-19 precautions and guidelines set by the Province,” LSIB Chief Keith Crow wrote in a release

The band is asking its residents to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to get tested if any symptoms are present.

Interior Health, First Nations Health Authorities and the LSIB are working closely together, according to the band.

Declaring a state of local emergency enables local authorities in the province of British Columbia to exercise the emergency powers listed in the Emergency Program Act, according to the provincial government.

The Pandemic Declaration of a Local State of Emergency empowers LSIB-designated employees, servants and agents to enforce and implement all procedures that are “considered necessary to present or to alleviate the effects of the emergency.”

That could include:

Authorize or require any person to render assistance of a type that the person is qualified to provide

Control or prohibit travel to or from any area within the local authority’s jurisdiction

Provide for the restoration of essential facilities and the distribution of essential supplies and to provide, maintain and coordinate medical services

Cause the removal of personals personal property in any area with the local authority’s jurisdiction

Authorize the entry into any building or on any land, without warrant, by any person in the course of implementing an emergency plan

Cause the demolition or removal of any structures

Construct works considered by the local authority to be necessary or appropriate to prevent, respond or alleviate the effects of the emergency

The band says if you or your family has been asked to quarantine or self-isolate and you need support in doing so, to contact LSIB’s health department for help.

The order will remain in effect until Feb. 15, 2021 or unless cancelled by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

