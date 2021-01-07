Coronavirus: Okanagan Indian Band announces several cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Indian Band says there are several cases of COVID-19 within its community.

The OKIB announced the news on its Facebook page, via a member bulletin, but did not disclose how many cases there are, other than several.

“As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in community continues to grow, Chief and council and OKIB health wish to provide information on what happens when there is a positive COVID-19 test, and what you can do to protect yourself to remain COVID-free,” said the OIB.

On Thursday, the B.C. Centre of Disease Control released its weekly case totals, with the Vernon subregion having 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The OKIB is located near Vernon, but as to how many cases are in Vernon proper, or other communities, such as Kelowna, Penticton and so on, isn’t publicly known, as provincial health officials have steadfastly refused to release that data since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the OKIB says when it becomes aware of positive cases, and the health system has responded, OKIB nurses and/or Interior Health nurses will continue to work with affected members.

The OKIB says community members should practice COVID-19 protocols, including washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding all gatherings.

“We can flatten the COVID-19 curve and make a meaningful impact on our community by following the protocols,” said OKIB Chief Byron Louis.

“We did it in the spring and summer, and we can do it again if we act now. Listen to the health experts and be a leader by helping to protect your community.”

