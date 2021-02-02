Winter storm prompts school closures in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings for the Atlantic region, as snow, rain, ice pellets and strong winds are expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

All of Nova Scotia is under a rainfall warning, with anywhere from 25 to 80 millimetres expected to fall — the highest amounts expected along the coast. Wind warnings are also up for central and southern parts of the province, where damaging gusts could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Ahead of the storm, all school districts in the province announced that they will be closed for the day, while Nova Scotia Power activated its Emergency Operations Centre Monday in advance of the storm.

“Based on the current track, this winter storm has the potential to result in power outages across the province,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s Storm Lead. “Crews will begin restoring power as soon as conditions are safe. We encourage people to monitor their local weather forecasts and prepare accordingly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winter storm churning out powerful winds expected to slam into Atlantic Canada

Halifax Regional Police is also reminding motorists to prepare for winter driving conditions: allow extra time for your commute and brush off your entire vehicle.

“Winter driving conditions can vary dramatically in our region and require the driver’s full attention,” wrote Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

“Road conditions often warrant a significantly slower speed than what is posted. When the roads are slippery, a vehicle’s stopping distance increases so allow extra space between you and the road user ahead. When approaching a red light or stop sign, begin stopping earlier to help prevent sliding into the intersection.”

The Halifax Regional Municipality is also asking residents scheduled for curbside garbage, organics and recyclables collection to not place materials outside, as collection has been cancelled due to the storm. Collection services have been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 6.