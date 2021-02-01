Menu

Environment

Winter storm churning out powerful winds expected to slam into Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2021 9:56 am
Click to play video 'Massive winter storm hits U.S. Midwest, Mid-Atlantic' Massive winter storm hits U.S. Midwest, Mid-Atlantic
A major winter storm is hitting the United States Midwest and Mid-Atlantic this weekend. In Washington, D.C. accumulation could range between 10 and 20 cm. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency from Sunday through Tuesday. Heavy snow is blanketing downtown Chicago and its suburbs, making for treacherous travel conditions on the roads. The National Weather Service forecast between eight and 15 cm of snow for Jefferson County, Wis., and warned of accumulations of wet, dense snow overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings for the Atlantic region, as a winter storm is expected to deliver an ugly mix of snow, rain, ice pellets and strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for central and eastern New Brunswick, where between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is in the forecast.

The snow, however, will transition to ice pellets in the afternoon before changing to rain.

Western P.E.I. is expected to get about 20 cm of snow, with the rest of the Island getting a bit less and 20 millimetres of rain.

Read more: Nasty winter storm headed for the Atlantic region on Tuesday: Environment Canada

Meanwhile, rain and wind warnings have been issued for Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast, where damaging gusts could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada says up to 70 mm of rain could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The storm is expected to arrive in Newfoundland on Wednesday morning, bringing up to 20 cm of snow to the Great Northern Peninsula and lesser amounts elsewhere.

But the real concern is with the wind, which could gust to 160 km/h in the Wreckhouse area of western Newfoundland, and up to 110 km/h over most coastal areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.

Paul goes snowshoeing with Hike Nova Scotia
© 2021 The Canadian Press
