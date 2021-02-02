Menu

Canada

Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring for 2021 on Groundhog Day

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video 'Groundhog Day 2021: Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring' Groundhog Day 2021: Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicted an early spring during a small event on Groundhog Day amid the pandemic. Politicians including Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford hoped for a bigger event for the 66th prediction next year in a pre-taped message and wished Willie well.

Ontario’s Wiarton Willie has not seen its shadow on Groundhog Day and is predicting an early spring for 2021.

“Well folks, my prediction is official,” the groundhog posted on Twitter.

“With cloudy skies and snow falling upon us this morning in Wiarton it was very hard to find my shadow – even with all the camera lights around! Fans of spring rejoice, an Early Spring is around the corner.”

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will retreat into its burrow, heralding six more weeks of cold weather.

No shadow is said to foretell spring-like temperatures are on the way.

Over the years, crowds of people show up to see the groundhog give its prediction but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event went virtual and a video was posted online Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam did not see his shadow as well and is predicting the same outcome — an early spring.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

 

