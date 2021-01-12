Groundhog Day in Nova Scotia goes virtual as a result of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Groundhog Day in Nova Scotia is going digital this year as a result of COVID-19.

The province’s lands and forestry department says Nova Scotians are invited to watch Shubenacadie Sam make his annual prediction through a virtual broadcast on Feb. 2.

That’s when Sam will emerge from his burrow at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park with his forecast at approximately 8 a.m.

Folklore says that if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, then it is a sign of an early spring.

“Groundhog Day celebrates the important role weather plays in our lives and culture,” said Derek Mombourquette, minister of lands and forestry.

“With virtual celebrations, everyone can take part in the fun by following Shubenacadie Sam and the wildlife park on social media.” Tweet This

Nova Scotia’s own Shubenacadie Sam is the first groundhog to make a prediction in North America, about an hour before other groundhogs in Eastern Canada and the United States.

In 2020, the groundhog saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

There will be no public events for Groundhog Day at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in 2020.

