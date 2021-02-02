Menu

Canada

Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring in 2021

By Karla Renic Global News
Folklore says that if the groundhog sees its shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter.
Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam did not see her shadow on Groundhog Day, predicting an early spring in 2021.

Sam emerged from her burrow at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park at 8 a.m. on Tuesday to make the call.

On Feb. 2, Shubenacadie Sam did not see her shadow, signaling an early spring.
Folklore says that if the groundhog sees its shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If it doesn’t see its shadow, then it is a sign of an early spring.

Shubenacadie Sam is the first groundhog to make a prediction in North America, about an hour before other groundhogs in Eastern Canada and the United States.

This year’s Groundhog Day went digital in Nova Scotia as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Shubenacadie Sam’s annual prediction was broadcast for Nova Scotians to watch from their homes.

While she predicted an early spring coming, Nova Scotia was hit with a winter storm on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy snowfall to the region.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
