Toronto police warn of alleged poisoned peanut shells in popular downtown dog areas

Toronto police are warning downtown dog owners to be careful after it’s alleged poisoned peanuts were dropped on the ground at two downtown parks.

Police told Global News officers responded to a call on Saturday about suspicious activity at Canoe Landing Park near Dan Leckie Way and Fort York Boulevard as well as Victoria Memorial Square off of Portland and Niagara streets.

“A man and woman have been distributing tainted peanut shells at tree bases throughout the park(s),” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said in a statement Monday morning.

In a post on Instagram warning about the potentially poisoned shells, the user alleged the woman told them they were doing “God’s work” and spit on someone who confronted the pair. The same post was also shared across multiple Facebook groups as well.

Police said it is an active investigation and officers are currently patrolling the areas.

Shell samples were also collected for further testing.