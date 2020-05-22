Dog died after eating possibly poisoned food in Markham: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re seeking information after a dog ate potentially poisoned food in Markham on Thursday and died.

Police said the owner was on a walk with the dog when it ate something it found near the track of St. Brother Andre High School in the area of 16th Avenue and Markham Road.

The 11-month-old St. Bernard/Poodle mix, named Hugo, became very ill and died.

Police said an unknown substance was left in a water bottle that was cut open.

Officers said they’re looking to speak to anyone who may have information on the incident.

Meanwhile, police are warning pet owners and parents to be vigilant and ensure that pets and children don’t eat anything found on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said an unknown substance was left in a cut-open water bottle. Handout / York Regional Police