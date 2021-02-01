Saskatchewan Health Authority board member in California since mid-November

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has confirmed one of its board members has been in California since mid-November of 2020.

The SHA said Judy Davis was unsure when she will be returning to the province.

“Davis has indicated that she has no plans to return to Saskatchewan in the immediate weeks ahead and will only do so once it is safer to travel home,” the SHA told Global News in an email on Monday.

“Davis is abiding by all relevant public health restrictions while in the United States and has indicated she will abide by all Canadian travel restrictions when it is determined to be safer to return to Saskatchewan later this year.”

The SHA said members of its board regularly meet remotely.

“This was a common occurrence even prior to the pandemic given that SHA Board members are dispersed across the province,” SHA said.

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Health Paul Merriman called Davis’s decision to travel “disappointing.”

“All Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to follow public health orders and recommendations, including strong recommendations against unnecessary travel outside of Saskatchewan,” Merriman said in an emailed statement sent to Global News on Monday.

“As Minister of Health, I am disappointed that a member of the SHA board has not followed this recommendation. I understand the interim-chair of the SHA’s board is addressing this with the board member directly.”

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a slew of measures in regards to non-essential travel.

They included a new mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement at airports for people returning to Canada.

Trudeau said that while these travellers wait for their COVID-19 test result, they’ll be forced to quarantine for up to three days at a designated hotel – on their own dime.

—with files from Rachel Gilmore

