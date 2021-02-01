Lampman, Sask., man pleads guilty to animal distress after 131 cattle seized, 16 die

Send this page to someone via email

A Lampman, Sask., man pleaded guilty after officers seized 131 cattle due to distress at a property just north of the town in 2019.

Chad Mokelky pleaded guilty to one charge of causing animal distress under the Animal Protection Act, 2018 and has to pay a $7,200 fine and a $2,800 victim surcharge. He is also prohibited from owning, caring for or possessing cattle for five years.

Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan received a call on Feb. 28, 2019 in which officers were told the cattle did not have access to feed and that there were dead animals on the property.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers found 16 dead cows and said the majority of the herd was in poor condition.

The cattle, belonging to Mokelky, were taken into care by APSS.