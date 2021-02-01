Menu

Canada

Lampman, Sask., man pleads guilty to animal distress after 131 cattle seized, 16 die

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
APSS said when officers showed up to this property in Lampman, Sask., in late February 2019, they found 16 dead cows.
A Lampman, Sask., man pleaded guilty after officers seized 131 cattle due to distress at a property just north of the town in 2019.

Read more: Animal Protection Services seize 131 distressed cattle, 16 more dead in Lampman, Sask.

Chad Mokelky pleaded guilty to one charge of causing animal distress under the Animal Protection Act, 2018 and has to pay a  $7,200 fine and a $2,800 victim surcharge. He is also prohibited from owning, caring for or possessing cattle for five years.

Trending Stories

Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan received a call on Feb. 28, 2019 in which officers were told the cattle did not have access to feed and that there were dead animals on the property.

Read more: Cattle stolen from Saskatchewan farmland valued around $100,000, RCMP say

Officers found 16 dead cows and said the majority of the herd was in poor condition.

The cattle, belonging to Mokelky, were taken into care by APSS.

