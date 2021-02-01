Woman taken to hospital following reported hit and run in Peterborough

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle that reportedly fled the scene in Peterborough on Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Romaine Street, just east of Park Street, at around 8:20 p.m.
Paramedics and firefighters treated the pedestrian at the scene for a leg injury before taking her to hospital for further treatment.
Several people who live in the area also came to help after hearing a “loud bang“ outside.
Global News Peterborough has reached out to the Peterborough Police Service for an update on the incident.
