Woman taken to hospital following reported hit and run in Peterborough

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle that reportedly fled the scene in Peterborough on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Romaine Street, just east of Park Street, at around 8:20 p.m.

Paramedics and firefighters treated the pedestrian at the scene for a leg injury before taking her to hospital for further treatment.

Several people who live in the area also came to help after hearing a “loud bang“ outside.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to the Peterborough Police Service for an update on the incident.