Peterborough police seek 2nd vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision on George Street North

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 2:24 pm
Peterborough police say a pedestrian has died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on George Street North on Thursday night.
Peterborough police say a pedestrian has died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on George Street North on Thursday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The Peterborough Police Service is requesting the public’s help in locating a second vehicle that was in the area when a pedestrian was struck and killed last week.

Police say the victim, Corey Johnston, 40, of Peterborough, was killed in the incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. on George Street North on Jan. 14.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are looking to identify a second vehicle that was in the area at the time of the incident.

Read more: Pedestrian dies of injuries after being struck by vehicle on George St. in Peterborough: police

Police say the vehicle — a charcoal grey four-door hatchback with black rims — was seen travelling northbound on George Street and continuing northbound on Water Street before turning westbound onto King Street, southbound on George Street, then west on Sherbrooke Street.

Police are asking the owner/operator of the vehicle to contact them.

Peterborough police are looking to identity the driver or operator of this vehicle.
Peterborough police are looking to identity the driver or operator of this vehicle.
Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify the owner or operator of the vehicle is asked to contact Const. Pilling at (705) 876-1122 ext. 254 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help support Johnston’s family, which includes his wife and three children.

Pedestrian dies of injuries after being struck by vehicle on George St. in Peterborough: police
