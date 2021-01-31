Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death near HSC

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Sunday morning at a home near the Health Sciences Centre.

Police say officers were called to a house in the 800 block of Bannatyne Avenue after receiving a report of a man who was not responsive around 11:36 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the man and determined he was dead.

Police say his death is considered suspicious and members of the homicide unit are investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the homicide unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

