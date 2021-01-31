Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death near HSC

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle.
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Sunday morning at a home near the Health Sciences Centre.

Police say officers were called to a house in the 800 block of Bannatyne Avenue after receiving a report of a man who was not responsive around 11:36 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police issue Canada-wide arrest warrant in Craig Street homicide

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the man and determined he was dead.

Police say his death is considered suspicious and members of the homicide unit are investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the homicide unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

