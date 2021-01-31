4 COVID-19-related deaths, 238 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Four COVID-19-related deaths and 238 new coronavirus cases were reported Sunday in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said two deaths were people in their 60s — one in the far northwest and the other in the southeast zone.

One person in their 50s in the northwest zone and a person in the Regina zone in the 80+ age group have also died.

This brings the death toll in the province to 304 since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases raise the overall total in the province to 23,864. Of those, 2,534 are considered active.

The majority of the 238 new cases are in the far northwest (25), far northeast (24), northwest (29), Saskatoon (82) and Regina (26).

New cases were also reported in the central-west (1), central-east (8), north-central (19), southwest (1), south-central (1) and south-east (10) zones. Residence information is pending in 12 cases, officials reported in the daily update.

The seven-day average of new cases is 241 — 19.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

The number of people currently hospitalized is 203, with 31 people in intensive care.

Officials reported 223 recoveries, bringing total recoveries to 21,026.

Health officials said 2,459 tests were processed in the province on Saturday, bringing overall tests processed to 508,638.

Vaccine distribution

One-hundred and twenty COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday — 109 in the Saskatoon zone and 11 in the far north-central.

This brings the total number of vaccinations administered in the province to 35,359. Broken down, 30,602 first doses and 4,637 second doses have been administered in the province.

Vaccine distribution in Saskatchewan is being adjusted by health officials due to a reduction in the number of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being received over the next four weeks.

Officials said the bulk of the doses being received in the next month need to be used for second-dose requirements and some communities slated for first doses will see delays.

Swift Current and Regina have been scheduled to receive vaccine delivery next week for first dose administration to priority groups, but officials said those, too, will be rescheduled.

