Winnipeg man charged after 15 stores, restaurants robbed since December

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have charged a 28-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with more than a dozen break-ins across the city.

Police say the offences took place over the past two months at the following locations:

Between Dec. 2, 2020, and Dec. 3, 2020, a vehicle was stolen from the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue

On Dec. 3, 2020, a restaurant in the 2100 block of McPhillips Street was broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 7, 2020, a restaurant in the 1500 block of St. Mary’s Road was broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 7, 2020, a restaurant in the 100 block of Meadowood Drive was broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 7, 2020, a restaurant in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue was broken into

On Dec. 7, 2020, a restaurant in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue was broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 10, 2020, a retail store and pharmacy in the 700 block of Dakota Street was broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 13, 2020, a vehicle was stolen from the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue

On Dec. 13, 2020, a restaurant in the 6600 block of Roblin Boulevard was broken into

On Dec. 13, 2020, a restaurant in the 600 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway was broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 13, 2020, a supply business in the 800 block of Century Street was broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 13, 2020, a retail store and pharmacy in the 700 block of Keewatin Street was broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 14, 2020, a retail store and pharmacy in the 3900 block of Grant Avenue was broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 14, 2020, a vehicle was stolen from the 1100 block of Brazier Street

On Dec. 16, 2020, a retail store and pharmacy in the 1000 block of Leila Avenue and broken into and stolen from

On Dec. 19, 2020, a restaurant in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West was broken into and stolen from

On Jan. 26, 2021, a retail store and pharmacy in the 1700 block of Plessis Road was broken into and stolen from

On Jan. 26, 2021, a retail store and pharmacy in the 1100 block of Henderson Highway was broken into and stolen from

During the investigation, police say a suspect was identified, and on Jan. 28, 2021, detectives with the major crimes unit executed a warrant at a residence in the first 100 block of Dalhousie Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police dogs help track drug suspects after car chase in Winnipeg

Police say when they took their suspect into custody, some of the stolen items were found.

Maverick Rock Woodhouse, a 28-year-old Winnipeg man, has been charged with 15 counts of break, enter and theft, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with condition of a release order.

He was detained in custody.