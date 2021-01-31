Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged after 15 stores, restaurants robbed since December

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 2:30 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police have charged a 28-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with more than a dozen break-ins across the city.

Police say the offences took place over the past two months at the following locations:

  • Between Dec. 2, 2020, and Dec. 3, 2020, a vehicle was stolen from the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue
  • On Dec. 3, 2020, a restaurant in the 2100 block of McPhillips Street was broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 7, 2020, a restaurant in the 1500 block of St. Mary’s Road was broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 7, 2020, a restaurant in the 100 block of Meadowood Drive was broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 7, 2020, a restaurant in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue was broken into
  • On Dec. 7, 2020, a restaurant in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue was broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 10, 2020, a retail store and pharmacy in the 700 block of Dakota Street was broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 13, 2020, a vehicle was stolen from the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue
  • On Dec. 13, 2020, a restaurant in the 6600 block of Roblin Boulevard was broken into
  • On Dec. 13, 2020, a restaurant in the 600 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway was broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 13, 2020, a supply business in the 800 block of Century Street was broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 13, 2020, a retail store and pharmacy in the 700 block of Keewatin Street was broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 14, 2020, a retail store and pharmacy in the 3900 block of Grant Avenue was broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 14, 2020, a vehicle was stolen from the 1100 block of Brazier Street
  • On Dec. 16, 2020, a retail store and pharmacy in the 1000 block of Leila Avenue and broken into and stolen from
  • On Dec. 19, 2020, a restaurant in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West was broken into and stolen from
  • On Jan. 26, 2021, a retail store and pharmacy in the 1700 block of Plessis Road was broken into and stolen from
  • On Jan. 26, 2021, a retail store and pharmacy in the 1100 block of Henderson Highway was broken into and stolen from
During the investigation, police say a suspect was identified, and on Jan. 28, 2021, detectives with the major crimes unit executed a warrant at a residence in the first 100 block of Dalhousie Drive.

Police dogs help track drug suspects after car chase in Winnipeg

Police say when they took their suspect into custody, some of the stolen items were found.

Maverick Rock Woodhouse, a 28-year-old Winnipeg man, has been charged with 15 counts of break, enter and theft, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with condition of a release order.

He was detained in custody.

Crime
