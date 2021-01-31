Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 126 new cases on the weekend, 5 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 66 cases on Saturday and another 60 on Sunday.

The city reported four more virus-related deaths, with two on Saturday tied to an outbreak at Alexander Place long-term care home (LTCH) in Waterdown.

The home also added two more COVID-19 infections day over day and now has 11 cases since the outbreak started on Jan. 13.

The other two deaths were recorded on Sunday, one from each of the city’s hospital agencies — Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joe’s.

The HHS death is from an ongoing outbreak at the Juravinski Hospital’s E2 orthopaedic surgery unit which has 25 coronavirus cases in an outbreak that began on Jan. 25.

The death at St. Joe’s was at the Charleton campus on Level 5 of the Mary Grace Wing which has had three COVID-19 cases since an outbreak began on Jan. 20.

The city’s two hospital agencies, HHS and St. Joe’s, have a combined nine current outbreaks in local health facilities. There are more than 150 cases connected to the surges involving at least 70 patients and 80 workers. There have been five deaths tied to the outbreaks with three from Juravinski’s F4 Acute Care Service Unit.

The satellite health facility on Main Street East added 12 more cases on the weekend with 11 of those from the sixth-floor outbreak. The facility has had almost 70 cases since the first of three ongoing outbreaks started on Jan. 7.

There has been one death on the facility’s second-floor unit.

Hamilton has recorded 252 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began. The weekend deaths involved three people over 80 and a person in their 60s.

Hamilton now has 47 outbreaks that have accounted for almost 700 COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths.

Five more outbreaks were declared on Saturday including St. Matthew’s Children’s Centre, the St. Joseph’s Healthcare West 5th Campus, Community Living Hamilton on Delancey Boulevard, the Wellington Nursing Home on the Mountain, and a Bank of Montreal location at Barton Street East and Gage Avenue.

The outbreak at the Canada Bread facility on Nebo Road declared on Thursday, has grown by eight cases and now involves 19 people.

Public health declared seven outbreaks over on the weekend at Villa Italia Retirement Residence, Alternative Health Facility 3rd Floor, Westmount Terrace Home, Ridgeview Long Term Care Home, Active Green+Ross Tire & Automotive Centre (Limeridge Mall), the Cardinal Retirement Residence, and the Juravinski Hospital Unit E3.

The Juravinski outbreak at the clinical teaching unit accounted for 31 total virus cases and seven deaths over the outbreak that lasted a month.

The city’s total number of active cases was down from 681 on Friday to 631 on Sunday.

There have now been 9,183 coronavirus cases in Hamilton since the pandemic began.

In the city’s virtual town hall on Thursday night, medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson revealed that more than 19,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Hamilton to about 16,000 people, with 3,000 fully immunized with both required doses.

Halton Region reports 92 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 1 death

Halton Region reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on the weeknd with 38 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday.

The region’s one death came on Saturday from the outbreak at Chartwell Waterford LTCH in Oakville which has had 51 cases since the surge started on Jan. 5.

The Mount Nemo death is the first in that outbreak, which started on Jan. 10, grew to 52 cases with nine more positive tests reported on the weekend.

Halton has 36 total outbreaks, 12 of them in health-care facilities.

The region has reported 8,382 coronavirus cases since last March. The region has had 161 COVID-19-related deaths.

Halton’s active cases were down from 452 on Friday to 389 on Sunday. Burlington has 135 active cases, Halton Hills 49, Milton 115 and Oakville 90.

Niagara Region reports 142 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Niagara Region recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 75 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday.

The region has had 311 deaths tied to the coronavirus adding another on three on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Niagara has had 7,885 positive cases since March.

The region’s active cases dropped for the seventh consecutive day with cases down by 66 since Friday. Niagara has 1,156 active cases as of Sunday.

The region has 43 active outbreaks, 26 of which are in health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and five in Niagara Falls.

Outbreaks at Seasons Welland retirement home and Henley House nursing home were declared over on Saturday.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including five in the agency’s hospitals in Welland and St. Catharines.

The two outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 14 combined active cases at an inpatient unit and the emergency department as of Sunday.

The Welland site has three outbreaks on the sixth-floor unit involving four active cases, its fourth floor with seven cases, and a single case in its extended care unit affecting just one resident.

There have been eight virus-related deaths tied to two outbreaks at the Welland site.

The outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has not yet been declared over and still has eight active cases. The long-term care home in Niagara Falls has had 78 positive cases and 14 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

On Thursday, the owner, Conmed Health Care Group, took back control of the home from Niagara Health.

Despite not having any active cases, the outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge continues. The home has accounted for 248 cases in its outbreak and 34 deaths.

Niagara Health has 44 patients being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Public health says another 61 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were dispensed on Saturday. To date, more than 4,200 people in high-risk settings in Niagara have been vaccinated.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported just 12 new COVID-19 cases on the wekeend.

Active cases dropped for the seventh day in a row from 58 on Friday to 56 on Sunday.

The counties combined have 1,321 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

Public health declared a new outbreak on the weekend at the Norview Lodge retirement home in Simcoe. The outbreak involves just two staff members.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks: at the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview Lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, Parkview Meadows in Townsend and Norview Lodge.

Brant County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Brant County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with six on Saturday, and five on Sunday.

Public health recorded its eighth virus-related death on Sunday.

The region has recorded 1,353 cases since the pandemic began.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

The county has one institutional outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and seven staff cases.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Brant’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now on hold at least until March due to delays in vaccine deliveries from overseas.