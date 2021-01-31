Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Novavax submits coronavirus vaccine to Health Canada for approval

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Two more COVID-19 vaccine candidates release promising results' Two more COVID-19 vaccine candidates release promising results
WATCH: Two more COVID-19 vaccine candidates release promising results (Jan. 29)

The federal government is reviewing a new COVID-19 vaccine that has been submitted for regulatory approval.

Maryland-based Novavax quietly applied on Friday for Health Canada to approve its vaccine, which studies have suggested is effective against the British and South African variants of the virus.

Read more: Canada finalizes Novavax deal to buy up to 72 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The application comes less than two weeks after Ottawa finalized an agreement with the company for 52 million doses of the vaccine, with an option to purchase another 24 million.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The regulatory review also comes as Ottawa continues pressing the European Union on new controls on the export of vaccines from the continent.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Canada secures two new deals for possible COVID-19 vaccines' Canada secures two new deals for possible COVID-19 vaccines
Canada secures two new deals for possible COVID-19 vaccines – Sep 1, 2020

International Trade Minister Mary Ng spoke to her European counterpart for the second time in three days on Saturday as part of a broader effort to ensure vaccines bound for Canada will not be affected.

Story continues below advertisement

The EU’s new export controls come amid reduced shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because of a temporary shutdown of its plant in Belgium.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaHealth CanadaCOVID-19 VaccineCoronavirus Vaccinenovavaxnovavax vaccine
Flyers
More weekly flyers