Ontario reports 1,848 coronavirus cases, 43 deaths

Ontario reported 1,848 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 268,211.

In Toronto, 726 cases were reported, 306 in Peel Region, and 168 in York Region.

“Due to a data catch-up, Toronto Public Health is reporting approximately 300 additional cases today, resulting in an overestimate of the daily counts,” a spokesperson for the health minister noted.

A total of 242,807 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 2,313.

Forty-three additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,188.

Over 49,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 9,673,517 tests and 15,616 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.7 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 3.3 per cent, and is down from last Sunday’s report when it was 4.2 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,159 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 114), with 356 in intensive care (up by three), 252 of whom are on a ventilator (up by 36).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 339,644 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

— More to come.

