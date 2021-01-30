Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate overnight shooting and stabbing

By Slav Kornik Global News
Calgary police investigating after a man was shot in the city's downtown core, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Calgary police investigating after a man was shot in the city's downtown core, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Michael King, Global News

Calgary police are investigating two violent incidents early Saturday morning that sent a pair of men to hospital in serious condition.

Police said an altercation occurred at 1:20 a.m. around Olympic Plaza that resulted in one man being shot. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to police.

READ MORE: 1 injured in northeast Calgary shooting

About 20 minutes later, police received a call about a man at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in critical condition from stab wounds. Police said the victim was transferred to the Foothills Medical Centre where his condition had improved on Saturday.

Police believe the two incidents were related.

READ MORE: 2 people in custody following shooting in southeast Calgary

Police said no arrests had been made in the investigations as of late Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting' Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting
Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting – Jan 17, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary ShootingCalgary StabbingOlympic PlazaCalgary Olympic Plaza shootingOlympic Plaza shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers