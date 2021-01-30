Calgary police investigate overnight shooting and stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating two violent incidents early Saturday morning that sent a pair of men to hospital in serious condition.

Police said an altercation occurred at 1:20 a.m. around Olympic Plaza that resulted in one man being shot. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to police.

READ MORE: 1 injured in northeast Calgary shooting

About 20 minutes later, police received a call about a man at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in critical condition from stab wounds. Police said the victim was transferred to the Foothills Medical Centre where his condition had improved on Saturday.

Police believe the two incidents were related.

READ MORE: 2 people in custody following shooting in southeast Calgary

Police said no arrests had been made in the investigations as of late Saturday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

1:27 Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting – Jan 17, 2021