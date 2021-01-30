Menu

Sports

Hockey Winnipeg cancels remainder of minor hockey season

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted January 30, 2021 5:32 pm
The Winnipeg East Railcats waiting to enter Southdale arena one by one for COVID-19 screening.
The Winnipeg East Railcats waiting to enter Southdale arena one by one for COVID-19 screening. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Minor hockey league players will not see the remainder of their 2020-21 regular hockey season, including playoffs.

The board of directors and executive members of Hockey Winnipeg made the decision to cancel the remainder of the season on Saturday.

A statement from President Chris Hall and Executive Director Ian McArton said current restrictions, timelines and ice availability doesn’t make a season feasible.

Read more: Western Hockey League delays 2021 draft

The move allows for arena associations within Hockey Winnipeg to provide local programming for the balance of the season as long as public health restrictions allow it, the statement said.

Certain fees won’t be refunded, such as tryout fees where the tryout has already taken place, as well as player insurance.

Available refunds will be sent to members by the end of what would have been the regular season, April 30, 2021.

Read more: Coronavirus: Shortened MJHL season creating recruiting challenges for elite athletes

An earlier statement addressed the lack of refunds, stating it was still the hope of Hockey Winnipeg to put those fees to good use for programming, but weren’t able to issue refunds “at this point in time”.

As of Dec. 15, the Minor Hockey Association still had sights set on completing programs in 2021 and had extended its certification deadline for coaches, officials, managers and safety persons to Jan. 18, 2021.

COVID-19Hockeycoronavirus in manitobaMinor HockeyHockey ManitobaHockey WinnipegMinor Hockey League
