New Brunswick reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on Saturday

New Brunswick confirmed Saturday that an individual in their 80s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died because of underlying complications, including COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 18.

The province also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, and said 283 active cases remain in New Brunswick.

“It is never easy to hear that a fellow New Brunswicker has died from COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Marcia and I extend our deepest sympathies to the person’s loved ones during their time of mourning.”

“Our thoughts are also with the health-care workers who are continually providing care and comfort during the pandemic. COVID-19 is a reality and given the severity of the pandemic in our province we must enhance our due diligence in following the rules to protect each other,” he added.

Of the 12 cases, four are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and seven in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation, according to Public Health.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,230. Since Friday, 41 people have recovered for a total of 928 recoveries.

The province said three patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care. On Friday, 1,355 tests were conducted for a total of 197,390.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown .

All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

New Brunswick said on Friday that the health zones currently in the orange phase of its COVID-19 response plan will remain there for several more weeks although they will modify the restrictions to allow for larger bubbles.

The household bubble under the Orange level is now expanded to include 10 steady contacts from outside the household. This is to allow people to see at least some family members and close friends.

These groups may socialize together, including going to restaurants.

