N.B. to provide COVID-19 update as province reports more cases in January than all of 2020

New Brunswick officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday as the province has now reported more cases in the first month of 2021 than it did all of last year.

As of Thursday, New Brunswick reported 603 cases of COVID-19 in the month of January. In all of 2020, the province reported 599 cases of the virus.

The skyrocketing cases are the result of multiple outbreaks in communities across the province.

As part of its response to the increasing number of cases, New Brunswick has moved some of its health zones into an elevated level of its COVID-19 response plan.

As of Friday, much of the Moncton area remains in the red level while the Edmundston zone remains in lockdown.

All other zones are in the orange phase of the response plan.

Friday’s briefing is set for 2 p.m. and will be led by Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer, and health minister Dorothy Shephard.

Expect the province to face more questions over a decision not to classify the death of Joan Davis — a resident at Tucker Hall at Parkland Saint John — as COVID-19-related, despite Davis having tested positive for COVID-19.

It was a decision that was quietly reversed by the provincial health department, according to Davis’ family.

But that only came after the province faced tough questions on the subject at its briefing on Monday.

At that time, Russell said the decision whether to log the death as COVID-19-related was a “team effort” made by the attending physicians and public health.

Thursday saw the province report 27 new cases of the coronavirus.

Two of the cases were in the Saint John region, 11 were in the Moncton region and 14 were in the Edmundston region.

The province also reported 41 new recoveries from COVID-19 since the day prior, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 313.

There have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths in the province, two of which were reported on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,202 cases of COVID-19, of which 872 are considered to be recovered.