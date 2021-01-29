Coronavirus: 71 new COVID-19 cases for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Health officials announced 71 new cases of COVID-19 for the Interior Health region on Friday afternoon.

Of those 71 cases, which pushed the region’s overall total to 6,151 since the pandemic began, one case was linked to the Big White cluster, while 10 were linked to the Fernie cluster.

Of the 6,151 total cases, 5,047 have recovered, though there are 46 are in hospital, including 16 in intensive care. The region’s death total remained at 69.

Regarding active cases, Interior Health has 1,026 active cases — third most in the province, behind Fraser Health (1,705) and Vancouver Coastal (1,065).

Northern Health, with 509 cases, had half the active cases than Interior Health, with Vancouver Island (246 cases) at one quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

The cluster total at Big White is now 226, with 140 of the cases having resided or worked at Big White. There are currently 15 active cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For Fernie, 91 people have now tested positive since Jan. 1, with 60 cases being active. The cluster was first declared on Jan. 27.

4:44 B.C. officials report 514 new cases of COVID-19, and five additional deaths B.C. officials report 514 new cases of COVID-19, and five additional deaths

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 37 cases (27 residents, 10 staff) with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 39 cases (25 residents, 14 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 68 cases (47 residents, 21 staff) with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 66 cases (38 residents, 28 staff) with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 46 cases (41 residents, 5 staff) with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

To view the B.C. CDC’s daily online dashboard regarding COVID-19 data, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

4:08 Coronavirus: B.C. officials ask people not to travel during spring break Coronavirus: B.C. officials ask people not to travel during spring break